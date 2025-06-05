JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Inter Results Releasing Today at jacresults.com, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the Class 12 Arts Result 2025 today, June 5. Students who appeared for the examination can view their results from 2 PM onwards on the official JAC result portal at jacresults.com.

The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the Class 12 Arts stream results during a press conference. Along with the results, the Board will also provide details such as the overall pass percentage, performance by district, gender-wise results, and other important statistics.

To ensure transparent and easy access to the result information, JAC will also share soft copies of the complete result data with media professionals through WhatsApp and email shortly after the official announcement.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JAC results website at jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link labelled “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025”.

Step 3: A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After entering the required information, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print out the result for future reference.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type a message in the following format: JAC12<space>RollCode<space>RollNumber

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: You will receive your JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 as a text message on your phone.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Under the results section, click on “JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025”.

Step 3: Log in using your DigiLocker credentials or sign up using your Aadhaar number if you’re a new user.

Step 4: Enter your roll code and roll number to access your result.

Step 5: Download your digital marksheet and save it safely for future use.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: Re-evaluation and Compartment Exams