JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Overall Pass Percentage, District Wise Performance

Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 Arts (Humanities) Result 2025 today, June 5. Over 2 lakh students who took the exam can now check their results at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Along with the results, the Board will also provide information such as the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender-wise results, and other important details.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

This year, a total of 2,28,959 students registered for the Class 12 Arts examination, out of which 2,27,222 appeared. Among them, 2,17,273 students have successfully passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream stands at 95.62 percent.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025: District-wise Performance

Here are the top-performing districts in the Class 12 Arts results:

Khunti – 99.53%

Simdega – 99.13%

Hazaribagh – 98.55%

Gumla – 98.32%

Latehar – 98.03%

JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Roll Code as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button to view your result.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025: Gender-wise Performance

For Girls:

Total enrolled: 1,34,962

Appeared for the exam: 1,33,997

Passed: 1,29,129

For Boys:

Total enrolled: 93,997

Appeared for the exam: 93,225

Passed: 88,144

JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025: Grace Marks Policy

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has a grace marks policy in place for Class 12 Arts students. If a student is falling short by up to 5% marks in just one subject, they may be awarded grace marks to help them pass. Similarly, if a student is failing in two subjects and the shortfall in each is up to 3%, grace marks can be provided for both.