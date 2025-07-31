JAC Para Teacher Aaklan Result 2024 Declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Here's How to Check

Jharkhand Para Teacher Assessment Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has officially released the results for the Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher) Assessment Examination – 2024 today, July 31st, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now view their results on the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates who successfully clear the examination will proceed to the next stage, which involves document verification. The Jharkhand Academic Council's recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 26,001 vacancies, encompassing both Para and Non-Para teacher positions.

JAC Para Teacher Aaklan Result 2024: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Results" link.

Step 3: Look for and select the link titled "Assistant Teacher (Para Teacher) Assessment Examination 2024 Result."

Step 4: You'll need to provide your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click "submit" to display your result, then download it for your records.

About Jharkhand Para Teacher Assessment Exam 2024:

The Jharkhand Para Teacher Assessment Exam 2024 took place in February 2024. This examination was conducted to recruit 26,001 teachers for both Intermediate and Graduate-level positions.

Intermediate teacher candidates were required to complete three papers: one focusing on their mother tongue, another on an official language, and a third on general knowledge and current affairs. These papers totalled 500 marks and had a combined duration of five hours.

Graduate teacher candidates faced four papers, accumulating a total of 480 marks, and were given nine hours to complete them.