JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 Out at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has announced the PECE 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 18, 2025, can now check their results by visiting the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

To check the result, candidates should visit the JCECEB official website homepage, select the relevant exam under the “Result” section, and follow the on-screen instructions to download their scorecard.

The Jharkhand PECE Result 2025 will include the candidate's personal details, total marks obtained, subject-wise scores, and other important information related to the exam.

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result portal.

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, select the relevant exam.

Step 5: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 6: Your PECE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025: Counselling

PECE Counselling 2025 for polytechnic admissions will be conducted in three rounds. Candidates can apply for Round 1 from tomorrow until July 8, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 13, 2025.

The detailed Jharkhand PECE Counselling 2025 schedule can be downloaded from the official website.