Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:51 IST

JEE Advanced 2025: AAT Registration Started at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur opens AAT 2025 registration after JEE Advanced results. Eligible candidates can apply at jeeadv.ac.in by June 3 to pursue B.Arch at IIT BHU, Kharagpur, or Roorkee. Exam on June 5.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
JEE Advanced 2025: AAT Registration Started at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply | Image: File Photo

AAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results. Following this, the registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 is now open. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) course at IITs can register for the AAT on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. 

Eligible candidates must log in to the JEE Advanced candidate portal using their credentials and fill out the AAT registration form within the given time frame to complete the application process. 

Direct Link to Register - JEE Advanced AAT 2025

AAT Registration 2025: Official Notification 

As per the official notification, the registration window for AAT 2025 will be open from 10:00 AM on June 2, 2025, to 5:00 PM on June 3, 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. 

AAT Registration 2025: Eligibility  

Before filling out the JEE Advanced AAT registration form, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Only those who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to appear for the AAT. 

AAT Registration 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

Step 2: Under the ‘Important Announcements’ section, click on the link for ‘AAT Registration 2025’. 

Step 3: Log in using your JEE Advanced credentials. 

Step 4: Fill in the registration form carefully and submit it. 

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for future use. 

JEE Advanced AAT 2025: Exam Centres 

Candidates applying for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 must choose their preferred exam centre from the available IIT zones. Below is the list of AAT 2025 exam centre zones 

  • IIT Bombay Zone 
  • IIT Delhi Zone 
  • IIT Guwahati Zone 
  • IIT Kanpur Zone 
  • IIT Bhubaneswar Zone 
  • IIT Madras Zone 
  • IIT Roorkee Zone 

Applicants should select their preferred zone while registering for the AAT exam. 

About Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025: 

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be held on June 5, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in a pen-and-paper format. 

This exam is compulsory for candidates seeking admission to the B.Arch programmes at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee. It assesses a candidate’s aptitude for architecture and drawing skills, and the scores are considered along with their JEE Advanced results during the admission process. 

Published 2 June 2025 at 17:51 IST