JEE Advanced 2025: AAT Registration Started at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

AAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results. Following this, the registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 is now open. Candidates who wish to apply for the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) course at IITs can register for the AAT on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Eligible candidates must log in to the JEE Advanced candidate portal using their credentials and fill out the AAT registration form within the given time frame to complete the application process.

AAT Registration 2025: Official Notification

As per the official notification, the registration window for AAT 2025 will be open from 10:00 AM on June 2, 2025, to 5:00 PM on June 3, 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

AAT Registration 2025: Eligibility

Before filling out the JEE Advanced AAT registration form, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Only those who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to appear for the AAT.

AAT Registration 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘Important Announcements’ section, click on the link for ‘AAT Registration 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your JEE Advanced credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the registration form carefully and submit it.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for future use.

JEE Advanced AAT 2025: Exam Centres

Candidates applying for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 must choose their preferred exam centre from the available IIT zones. Below is the list of AAT 2025 exam centre zones

IIT Bombay Zone

IIT Delhi Zone

IIT Guwahati Zone

IIT Kanpur Zone

IIT Bhubaneswar Zone

IIT Madras Zone

IIT Roorkee Zone

Applicants should select their preferred zone while registering for the AAT exam.

About Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025:

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be held on June 5, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in a pen-and-paper format.