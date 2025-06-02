NEET PG 2025 City Allotment Slip Released? Here's How to Download Intimation Slip at nbe.edu.in,

NEET PG 2025 City Allotment Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip today, June 2, 2025. Once available, candidates can check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

To download the NEET PG 2025 City Allotment Slip, candidates must log in using their registered email ID.

Please note that the city allotment slip confirms the final city assigned for the exam from the preferences provided. However, it is not the same as the admit card. As per the usual practice in previous years, NBEMS will also send the exam city details to candidates via their registered email IDs. However, if the email is not received, candidates are advised to log in to the official website to check the information.

NEET PG 2025 City Allotment Slip: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET PG’ section to open the exam portal.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2025’.

Step 4: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 5: Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future use.

Note: The link to download the city intimation slip will be activated on the NBEMS website. Only those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will be able to access and download their slips.

About NEET PG 2025 Exam: