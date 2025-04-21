JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test Link Active on jeeadv.ac.in, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the mock test links for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Students preparing for the exam can now access these mock tests by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Registrations for JEE Advanced 2025 will be open from April 23 to May 2 for candidates who have qualified for JEE Main 2025. The application portal will close on May 2 at 11:59 PM, while the last date to pay the registration fee is May 5 by 11:59 PM.

The mock tests have been provided to help candidates get a clear understanding of the exam pattern, timing, and overall difficulty level. By practising with these mock tests, students can familiarise themselves with the types of questions asked, the marking scheme, and the overall structure of the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: From the drop-down menu, select the ‘Important Announcements’ option.

Step 3: You will see the links for JEE Advanced 2025 Paper 1 and Paper 2 mock tests displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the relevant link to begin your mock test.

Step 5: Carefully read all the instructions provided for attempting the mock test and then click ‘Next’.

Step 6: When you're ready, click on ‘I am ready to begin’ to start the mock test.

About JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test: