RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 to Be Out Soon at rajresults.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here

Updated May 16th 2025, 15:28 IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board Result Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon, though an official date is yet to be confirmed. Once declared, students will be able to view their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The marksheets available online will be provisional. Original copies will be provided later by the respective schools.
If the official websites are slow due to heavy traffic, students can also check their results using DigiLocker or through the SMS facility offered by the board.
Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your details like roll number or registration number, email ID, name and date of birth.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.
Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone and create a new message.
Step 2: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.
You will receive your result via SMS shortly.
The Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 12 exams from March 6 to April 9, 2025, and the Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025. This year, around 20 lakh students appeared for the board exams.
Published May 16th 2025, 15:28 IST