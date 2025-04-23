sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 23rd 2025, 14:50 IST

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How to Apply

JEE Advanced 2025: The last date to submit the JEE Advanced 2025 application form is May 2, 2025. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins
JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Kanpur has officially opened the JEE Advanced 2025 application process for eligible candidates. Students who have cleared JEE Main 2025 and meet the required eligibility conditions can complete their JEE Advanced 2025 registration on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

The last date to submit the JEE Advanced 2025 application form is May 2, 2025. No applications will be accepted after this deadline. The final date to complete the fee payment is May 5, 2025. Admit cards will be available for download from May 11, 2025. 

JEE Advanced 2025: Important Dates 

JEE Advanced 2025: Registration Fee 

The application fee varies depending on the candidate's category. General and OBC male candidates are required to pay Rs 3,200, while female candidates from all categories need to pay Rs 1,600. The same fee of Rs 1,600 also applies to candidates belonging to SC, ST, or PWD categories. For foreign applicants, those from SAARC countries must pay USD 100, whereas candidates from non-SAARC countries are required to pay USD 200. 

JEE Advanced 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

Step 2: Begin by registering using your JEE Main 2025 roll number, password, and the security pin shown on the screen. 

Step 3: Fill in your personal and academic details carefully. 

Step 4: Choose your preferred exam cities and upload the necessary documents, including a passport-sized photo and your signature. 

Step 5: Review all the information, pay the application fee, and submit the form. 

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the completed application form for future reference. 

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Date 

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be conducted on May 18, 2025, for admission to BTech, BArch, and integrated programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

Published April 23rd 2025, 14:50 IST

