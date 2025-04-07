TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

TNUSRB SI Registration 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the application process for 1,299 Sub-Inspector (SI) vacancies under the Taluk and Armed Reserve categories today, April 7, 2025. The last date to submit the application form is May 3, 2025. Interested applicants are advised to visit the official website to complete the registration process: tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The examination fee for candidates applying under either the Open Quota or the Departmental Quota is Rs 500. However, if a departmental candidate wishes to apply under both quotas, the total fee payable is Rs 1,000.

TNUSRB SI 2025: Recruitment Details

The recruitment drive includes Sub-Inspector posts in the Taluk Police, Armed Reserve (AR), and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP). Candidates who are selected will be appointed under the Level 10 pay scale, with a monthly salary ranging from Rs 36,900 to Rs 1,16,600.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a university recognised by the UGC or the state government. The age limit for applicants is between 20 and 30 years as on July 1, 2025. However, age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, as per government rules.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link under Notification 01/2025.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, pay the required fee, and submit it.

Step 5: Download and print the submitted form for future reference.

TNUSRB SI 2025: Selection Process