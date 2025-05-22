JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet to Be Out Today at 5 PM, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

JEE Advanced 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced response sheet will be released today, 22 May by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur at 5 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to download their response sheet on the official portal of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download their response sheet by logging in with their application number and other required details.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2025 on May 26.

JEE Advanced Result 2025:

The JEE Advanced response sheet will show the answers marked by candidates during the exam. By comparing it with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their expected score.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal using your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 3: Once logged in, click on the link for ‘JEE Advanced Response Sheet’.

Step 4: Your response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review your responses and download the sheet for future reference.

About JEE Advanced Exam 2025:

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was held on May 18 in two shifts – the first from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.