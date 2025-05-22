JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheets Out at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheets OUT: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has published the JEE Advanced 2025 response sheets today. Students who took the exam can now view and download their individual response sheets from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets from the official website by logging in with their application number and other required details.

About JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2025:

The response sheet lets candidates check the answers they selected during the exam. They can later compare these with the official answer key, once it is released, to get an idea of their expected scores before the results are announced.

JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Candidate Response Sheet – JEE Advanced 2025.”

Step 3: Log in using your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4: Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam