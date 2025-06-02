Republic World
  • JEE Advanced 2025 Result Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Qualifying Marks, Cutoff, and Direct Link Here

Updated 2 June 2025 at 10:54 IST

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results. Out of 1.8 lakh candidates, 54,378 qualified. Cut-offs released; JoSAA counselling to begin soon. Check results at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Qualifying Marks, Cutoff, and Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025. Candidates who took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 can check and download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

To access their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and mobile number. 

In JEE (Advanced) 2025, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Of these, 54,378 have qualified. Among the successful candidates, 9,404 are female. 

JEE Advanced 2025: Cutoff 

The cutoff marks for JEE Advanced 2025 to be included in the rank list are as follows: 20.56% for the Common Rank List (CRL), 18.50% for both GEN-EWS and OBC-NCL rank lists, 10.28% for SC, ST, and all PwD categories, and 5.14% for the Preparatory Course rank list. 

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Qualifying Marks

Rank ListMinimum Marks in Each SubjectMinimum Aggregate Marks
Common Rank List (CRL)774
OBC-NCL Rank List666
GEN-EWS Rank List666
SC Rank List337
ST Rank List337
Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD)337
OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List337
GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List337
SC-PwD Rank List337
ST-PwD Rank List337
Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List118

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to view the JEE Advanced 2025 Result. 

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and submit the details. 

Step 4: Your JEE Advanced 2025 result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and print it out for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - JEE Advanced Result 2025 

JEE Advanced Result 2025: JoSAA Counselling 

Candidates who qualify will be eligible to take part in the counselling process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). 

JoSAA manages the seat allocation for 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 38 other centrally funded technical institutions (GFTIs). The full counselling schedule is likely to be released shortly after the results are announced. 

About JEE Advanced Exam 2025: 

The exam was conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs across the country. The response sheets were made available on May 22, and the provisional answer key was published on May 26. The final answer key will be released along with the results. 

JEE Advanced is held every year for candidates who qualify for the first stage, JEE Main. It is considered one of the toughest entrance exams in India and tests students on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics through concept-based and application-oriented questions. 

Published 2 June 2025 at 10:52 IST