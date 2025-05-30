SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 Likely to Be Out Soon at sbi.co.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on its official website. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

To check their scores, candidates must log in using their Registration ID and Password.

The SBI Clerk Mains scorecard will be made available after the results are announced. The cut-off marks will be published along with the results

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Selection Process

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 is the final stage of the selection process. The marks obtained in this exam are used to prepare the final merit list. Candidates who qualify will be invited for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Document Verification (DV).

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ section located at the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the ‘Recruitment Results’ option.

Step 4: Choose the relevant Post, Department, and Year, then click Search.

Step 5: You’ll see the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 link displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the link and download the PDF for future reference.

About SBI Clerk Main Exam 2025:

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, to fill nearly 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) vacancies.