JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: On Friday, May 17, 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology, or IIT, Madras, formally announced the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card. Using the direct link, candidates who will be appearing in the JEE Advanced test in 2024 can get and verify their hall passes on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. It is important for candidates to keep in mind that the direct link to the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 will no longer be active after May 26, 2024, at 2:30 pm.

Students must provide their admit card in order to enter the exam room. The JEE Advanced 2024 test is scheduled to happen on May 26, 2024. Two shifts will be used to administer the exam. Paper 1 is scheduled to take place in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 is scheduled to take place in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The date of the JEE Advanced test is set for May 26, 2024. On June 2, 2024, the JEE Advanced 2024 exam's preliminary answer key will be made available. Up until June 3, 2024, it is subject to objections and challenges. On June 9, 2024, the results and final answer key are anticipated to be announced.

JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Click the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card direct link that appears on the homepage.

On the screen, a fresh login page will appear.

Input your login credentials.

Click the "Submit" button.

The image of your admit card will appear.

Examine every aspect thoroughly.

To utilize later, download, save, and print a copy.

JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card: Exam Pattern, Marking

The JEE Advanced is a computer-based test (CBT) offered this year.

Paper 1 and Paper 2 are the two three-hour papers.

The subjects covered in the exam papers are math, chemistry, and physics.

Multiple-choice (MCQs), matching-type questions, and numerical answer type (NAT) questions will all be included in the exam papers.

In the MCQs portion, a right response will get three marks, while an incorrect response will result in a deduction of one.

For the NAT questions, the right answer will receive three marks, while the incorrect response will not receive any deductions.

