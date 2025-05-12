JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025 Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card today, May 12. Students who have registered can now download their admit cards from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

To download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card, students must enter their registration number and date of birth.

Only those who have qualified in JEE Main 2025 and completed the registration for JEE Advanced are eligible to access the hall ticket. It is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall and must be presented along with a valid photo ID. The admit card can be downloaded until 2:30 PM IST on May 18, 2025.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Download Admit Card”.

Step 3:Enter your registration number, date of birth, and either your registered mobile number or email ID.

Step 4:Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6:Download it and take a printout for future use.

JEE Advanced Exam 2025: Date and Time

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and will be conducted in two separate sessions. Paper 1 will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST, followed by Paper 2, which will run from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST.