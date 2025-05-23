JEE Advanced Result 2025 Expected Soon at jeeadv.ac.in, Check How to Download Here | Image: Unsplash

JEE Advanced Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2025, is expected to release the results for the exam soon. Candidates can check and download their JEE Advanced scorecard 2025 under the JEE Advanced candidate login available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

After the results are announced, candidates who qualify will take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

The complete counselling schedule and detailed process will be released shortly after the declaration of results.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “JEE Advanced Result 2025.”

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page where you’ll need to enter your login details.

Step 4: After filling in your details, click the submit button.

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your result to use during JoSAA counselling and admission.

About JEE Advanced 2025:

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam took place on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Paper 1 was held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST, while Paper 2 took place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST.