In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 16-year-old boy reportedly took his own life after receiving his CBSE Class-12 exam results in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. The victim, identified as Arjun Saxena, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at a paying-guest accommodation where he resided, as per the police.

According to authorities, no suicide note was discovered at the scene. Police had to forcibly enter Saxena's room after finding it locked.

Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Saxena had migrated to Delhi to prepare for the engineering entrance exam alongside his Class-12 studies. However, upon receiving his results on Monday, which indicated failure in two subjects, he purportedly fell into a state of despair, as per the statements provided by fellow residents of the paying-guest accommodation.

Saxena's family has been informed of the tragic incident, and his body has been transferred to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. While investigations are underway to determine the precise reasons behind Saxena's drastic step, this unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the immense pressure faced by students during exam season and the importance of mental health support systems.

