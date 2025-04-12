JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2025, Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view the provisional answer key for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) and their recorded responses by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 response sheet has also been released. This sheet shows the answers that each candidate selected during the exam. Both the candidate's responses and the correct answers provided by NTA are shown together on the same PDF page.

Official Notice:

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key."

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Once logged in, you’ll see the link to download the answer key.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for your reference.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key: Objection

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key may do so between 11 April and 13 April 2025, until 11:50 PM.

A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question will be charged for each challenge submitted. The payment must be made online through a debit card, credit card, or net banking. Challenges submitted without payment or after the deadline will not be considered.