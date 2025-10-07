JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026: Last Date to Register, Apply Now at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Admissions 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is closing the registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for Classes 9 and 11 today, 7th October 2025. Parents, guardians, and students who have not yet submitted their applications should complete the registration online via the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

The deadline for admission forms for Classes 9 and 11 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the 2026-27 session is today. Students wishing to study at one of the 653 JNVs (which are spread across 27 states and 8 Union Territories) can apply online. These schools are well-known for providing a high standard of education.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click the link for "JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026".

Step 3: A new screen will appear; enter your required registration details.

Step 4: Once registered, fill in the application form carefully.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for any future needs.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Here are the Eligibility Criteria for JNVST Class 9 and 11 Admissions 2026:

For Class 9

Candidates must be genuine residents of the district where the JNV school is located and where they are applying.

The applicant must have been born between 1st May 2011 and 31st July 2013 (inclusive of both dates).

The full eligibility requirements can be found in the official prospectus.

For Class 11