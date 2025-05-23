JEE Main Result 2025 Declared for Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated May 23rd 2025, 18:38 IST
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2025 today, May 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the April session can now access their scorecards and All India Ranks (AIR) on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth. The JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 scorecard will show detailed information, including marks scored in each subject, the overall NTA score, and the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR).
It will also include personal details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, category, nationality, and the state code of eligibility.
Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “JEE (Main) 2024 Session-2 (Paper-2): Click Here to Access the Score Card.”
Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth, registered email ID, mobile number, and the captcha code.
Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the scorecard. It’s recommended to keep a printed copy for future reference.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 exam on 9 April. The B.Arch and B.Plan exams were held in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.
The exam was conducted in online mode, except for the drawing section, which was done offline.
According to the exam pattern, Paper 2A (for B.Arch) included 77 questions—50 from General Aptitude, 25 from Mathematics, and 2 from the Drawing section. Paper 2B (for B.Plan) had 100 questions in total—50 from General Aptitude, 25 from Mathematics, and 25 from the Planning section.
Published May 23rd 2025, 18:38 IST