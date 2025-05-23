JEE Main Result 2025 Declared for Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Check | Image: File Photo

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2025 today, May 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the April session can now access their scorecards and All India Ranks (AIR) on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth. The JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 scorecard will show detailed information, including marks scored in each subject, the overall NTA score, and the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR).

It will also include personal details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, category, nationality, and the state code of eligibility.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JEE (Main) 2024 Session-2 (Paper-2): Click Here to Access the Score Card.”

Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth, registered email ID, mobile number, and the captcha code.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard. It’s recommended to keep a printed copy for future reference.

About JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Exam:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 exam on 9 April. The B.Arch and B.Plan exams were held in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The exam was conducted in online mode, except for the drawing section, which was done offline.