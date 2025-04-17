sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 17th 2025, 22:05 IST

JEE Main Result 2025: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Mains Result 2025 Session 2 AIR List Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main 2025 scorecard, answer key today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
JEE Main Result 2025 Live
JEE Main Result 2025 Live: NTA Expected to Release Session 2 Final Answer Key, Scorecard Today

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 by 17 April. Students who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E., B.Tech) exam can view and download their final answer keys and results from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2025 exams from April 2 to 9 in various cities across India, as well as in 15 cities abroad. Candidates should note that the revised answer key for JEE Main 2025 will be final and cannot be contested. 

Live Blog

With more than 10 lakh candidates registered for Session 2, the results will play a crucial role in determining admissions to NITs, IIITs, and eligibility for the esteemed IITs through JEE Advanced. The NTA will also publish the All-India Rank (AIR) list, taking into account the best scores from both sessions.

JEE Main Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2025 result link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Submit application number and password. 

Step 4: The JEE Main Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: View and download scorecard PDF. 

Step 6: Keep it safe for future reference. 

April 17th 2025, 20:06 IST

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: Follow these steps to check your results

  • 1. Visit the official website: [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in)
  • 2. Click on the JEE Main 2025 result link on the homepage
  • 3. Enter your application number and password
  • 4. The JEE Main Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen
  • 5. Review and download your scorecard
  • 6. Save it for future reference
April 17th 2025, 19:59 IST

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: 2 questions dropped from final answer key this year

Two questions were dropped this year from the final answer key. 

April 17th 2025, 19:13 IST

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: Where to get the scorecard?

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: NTA to send copy of final JEE Main scorecard to registered e-mail address 

April 17th 2025, 17:56 IST

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: Marking Scheme for MCQ

Here is the marking scheme for multiple-choice questions (MCQs): 

  • Correct answer or the most suitable option: You will receive +4 marks. 
  • Wrong answer: 1 mark will be deducted (–1). 
  • Questions left unanswered or marked for review: No marks will be given or deducted (0). 
April 17th 2025, 17:33 IST

JEE Main Result 2025: Scorecards Expected Today?

According to the JEE Main information brochure, the results are scheduled to be released today.

April 17th 2025, 16:37 IST

JEE Main 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Counselling and Seat Allotment Updates:

After the results are announced, students should regularly check the official websites of JoSAA, CSAB, and state counselling bodies for essential updates on registration, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds. Colleges will release cut-off ranks based on categories and course preferences. Staying informed will ensure that students don't miss any important deadlines during the admission process.

April 17th 2025, 16:27 IST

JEE Main Result 2025: Marking Scheme

  • Correct or most appropriate answer: +4 marks 
  • Incorrect answer: -1 mark 
  • Unanswered or marked for review: 0 marks 
April 17th 2025, 16:12 IST

JEE Main Exam 2025: Over 9 Lakh Candidates Registered

As per the reports, around 9 lakh students signed up for JEE Main Session 2, and about 95% of them successfully appeared for the April exam.

April 17th 2025, 15:51 IST

NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: How to Check Result?

To view your JEE Main result, visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Log in using your application number and date of birth to access your result and download your scorecard.

April 17th 2025, 15:28 IST

NTA JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, open the session 2 JEE Main 2025 result download link
Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2025 application number and date of birth as mentioned on the JEE Main hall ticket
Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main 2025 result scorecard

April 17th 2025, 15:16 IST

NTA JEE Mains Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidate's Name
Application number and roll number
Total NTA JEE scores
Parents' details
State of eligibility
Nationality
Category (reserved or unreserved)
Specification of persons with disability

April 17th 2025, 15:12 IST

JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates: Admission to IIITs, NITs

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main exam can secure admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, SFIs, as well as state engineering colleges and other participating institutions across the country. 

April 17th 2025, 15:06 IST

JEE Main Result 2025: Documents Required for Counselling

  • Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.) 
  • Date of birth certificate (Class 10 marksheet) 
  • Qualifying exam (Class 12) marksheet 
  • Category certificate (if applicable – SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS) 
  • PwD/PwBD certificate (if applicable) 
  • State of eligibility proof (for home state quota) 
April 17th 2025, 14:59 IST

JEE Main Result 2025 Live: Important Dates for JEE Advanced

  • Registration begins: April 23 
  • Admit Card release: May 2 
  • JEE Advanced Exam: May 18 
  • Provisional Answer Key: May 26 
April 17th 2025, 14:43 IST

NTA JEE Main Result 2025: How Are Scores Calculated?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses a method called normalisation to ensure fairness for all candidates, even if they appeared in different exam shifts.

Instead of using raw marks, NTA converts them into percentile scores, which show how you performed compared to others in your shift.

The percentile is calculated using this formula:

Percentile Score = 100 × (Number of candidates who scored equal to or less than you) ÷ Total number of candidates in your shift.

April 17th 2025, 14:40 IST

JEE Main Results 2025: What's Next?

Once the All India Rank (AIR) for JEE Main 2025 is released, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the centralised counselling process to help students get placed in colleges based on their scores.

April 17th 2025, 14:37 IST

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Exam: How Many Candidates Appeared

The results for the B.Arch and B.Planning exams were announced in February 2025. A total of 63,481 students had registered for the exam, including 30,755 female and 32,726 male candidates. Additionally, 215 candidates belonged to the PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category.

April 17th 2025, 14:30 IST

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Top Scorer Expectations

Although the results have not been declared yet, many anticipate that several students will achieve a perfect 100th percentile, as seen in previous years. The NTA is expected to release a list of top scorers after the results are announced, recognising the highest achievers.

April 17th 2025, 14:18 IST

NTA JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: AIR Rank List from January 2025 JEE Main Session

Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
Daksh – Delhi (NCT)
Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)
Rait Gupta – Rajasthan
Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh
S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
Bani Brata Majee – Telangana

April 17th 2025, 14:14 IST

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Updates: Best Score from Both Sessions to Be Considered

JEE Main 2025 was held in two sessions — January and April. For candidates who appeared in both, the higher score from the two sessions will be used to prepare the final merit list and All India Rank (AIR).

April 17th 2025, 14:12 IST

NTA JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: When was the Result Declared Last Year?

In 2024, the JEE Main Session 2 results were announced on 24 April, while in 2023, the JEE Main Paper 1 result was declared on 29 April.

April 17th 2025, 14:10 IST

JEE Main 2025 Result: Awaited

Candidates across the country are eagerly awaiting updates on the JEE Main 2025 result. While it has not been declared yet, the result is expected to be released today. Various news outlets are providing live updates, but the official confirmation will come from the NTA's official website.

April 17th 2025, 14:08 IST

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: JoSAA Counselling Date

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to begin its centralised counselling process in June 2025, following the release of the NTA JEE Main Results 2025 Session 2.

April 17th 2025, 13:49 IST

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: Cut-Off

The NTA will announce the JEE Main 2025 result and cut-off after the final JEE Main answer key is released. The Session 2 result will include the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Rank holders, and state-wise toppers.

April 17th 2025, 13:47 IST

JEE Main Result 2025 Live Upadtes: Best Scores from Two Sessions

JEE Main 2025 is being conducted in two sessions this year – January and April. If a candidate appears in both sessions, their highest score will be considered when preparing the final merit list and All India Ranks (AIR).

April 17th 2025, 13:15 IST

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Updates: Websites to Check

jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in

April 17th 2025, 13:01 IST

Jee Main Provisional Answer Key 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2025, Session 2 on April 12, 2025. Check details here

April 17th 2025, 12:55 IST

NTA JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025: How to Check Your Results

Candidates can view their scorecards and the final answer key on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access your result, simply enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

April 17th 2025, 12:53 IST

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: Exam Date?

The second session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted between April 2 and April 9. 

  • Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 
  • Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on April 9 
April 17th 2025, 12:47 IST

JEE Main Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

To check the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results, students should have their application number and password ready. Once the results are announced, they will need to log in using these details to access and download their scorecards. The scorecard will show marks obtained in both B.E. and B.Tech papers.

April 17th 2025, 12:45 IST

NTA JEE Mains Result LIVE: When Will NTA Release Answer Key, Scorecards?

As per the past year's trends, NTA is expected to issue the final answer key and scorecards after 5 PM today.

April 17th 2025, 12:44 IST

JEE Mains Result 2025: Likely to Be OUT Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the final answer key, scorecard and merit list today on their official website: 

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • nta.ac.in 

Published April 17th 2025, 12:49 IST