JEE Main Result 2025: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2025 Live: NTA Expected to Release Session 2 Final Answer Key, Scorecard Today | Image: File Photo

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 by 17 April. Students who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E., B.Tech) exam can view and download their final answer keys and results from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2025 exams from April 2 to 9 in various cities across India, as well as in 15 cities abroad. Candidates should note that the revised answer key for JEE Main 2025 will be final and cannot be contested.