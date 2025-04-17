JEE Main Result 2025: NTA JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 by 17 April. Students who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E., B.Tech) exam can view and download their final answer keys and results from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2025 exams from April 2 to 9 in various cities across India, as well as in 15 cities abroad. Candidates should note that the revised answer key for JEE Main 2025 will be final and cannot be contested.
With more than 10 lakh candidates registered for Session 2, the results will play a crucial role in determining admissions to NITs, IIITs, and eligibility for the esteemed IITs through JEE Advanced. The NTA will also publish the All-India Rank (AIR) list, taking into account the best scores from both sessions.
JEE Main Result 2025: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2025 result link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Submit application number and password.
Step 4: The JEE Main Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: View and download scorecard PDF.
Step 6: Keep it safe for future reference.
Two questions were dropped this year from the final answer key.
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2025: NTA to send copy of final JEE Main scorecard to registered e-mail address
Here is the marking scheme for multiple-choice questions (MCQs):
According to the JEE Main information brochure, the results are scheduled to be released today.
After the results are announced, students should regularly check the official websites of JoSAA, CSAB, and state counselling bodies for essential updates on registration, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds. Colleges will release cut-off ranks based on categories and course preferences. Staying informed will ensure that students don't miss any important deadlines during the admission process.
As per the reports, around 9 lakh students signed up for JEE Main Session 2, and about 95% of them successfully appeared for the April exam.
To view your JEE Main result, visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidate's Name
Application number and roll number
Total NTA JEE scores
Parents' details
State of eligibility
Nationality
Category (reserved or unreserved)
Specification of persons with disability
Candidates who qualify in the JEE Main exam can secure admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, SFIs, as well as state engineering colleges and other participating institutions across the country.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses a method called normalisation to ensure fairness for all candidates, even if they appeared in different exam shifts.
Instead of using raw marks, NTA converts them into percentile scores, which show how you performed compared to others in your shift.
The percentile is calculated using this formula:
Percentile Score = 100 × (Number of candidates who scored equal to or less than you) ÷ Total number of candidates in your shift.
Once the All India Rank (AIR) for JEE Main 2025 is released, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the centralised counselling process to help students get placed in colleges based on their scores.
The results for the B.Arch and B.Planning exams were announced in February 2025. A total of 63,481 students had registered for the exam, including 30,755 female and 32,726 male candidates. Additionally, 215 candidates belonged to the PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category.
Although the results have not been declared yet, many anticipate that several students will achieve a perfect 100th percentile, as seen in previous years. The NTA is expected to release a list of top scorers after the results are announced, recognising the highest achievers.
Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
Daksh – Delhi (NCT)
Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)
Rait Gupta – Rajasthan
Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh
S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
Bani Brata Majee – Telangana
JEE Main 2025 was held in two sessions — January and April. For candidates who appeared in both, the higher score from the two sessions will be used to prepare the final merit list and All India Rank (AIR).
In 2024, the JEE Main Session 2 results were announced on 24 April, while in 2023, the JEE Main Paper 1 result was declared on 29 April.
Candidates across the country are eagerly awaiting updates on the JEE Main 2025 result. While it has not been declared yet, the result is expected to be released today. Various news outlets are providing live updates, but the official confirmation will come from the NTA's official website.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to begin its centralised counselling process in June 2025, following the release of the NTA JEE Main Results 2025 Session 2.
The NTA will announce the JEE Main 2025 result and cut-off after the final JEE Main answer key is released. The Session 2 result will include the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Rank holders, and state-wise toppers.
JEE Main 2025 is being conducted in two sessions this year – January and April. If a candidate appears in both sessions, their highest score will be considered when preparing the final merit list and All India Ranks (AIR).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2025, Session 2 on April 12, 2025. Check details here
Candidates can view their scorecards and the final answer key on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The second session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted between April 2 and April 9.
To check the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results, students should have their application number and password ready. Once the results are announced, they will need to log in using these details to access and download their scorecards. The scorecard will show marks obtained in both B.E. and B.Tech papers.
As per the past year's trends, NTA is expected to issue the final answer key and scorecards after 5 PM today.
