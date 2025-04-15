JEE Main Result 2025: NTA to Release Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session Two Paper 1 by April 17. Students who appeared for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE, BTech) will be able to view the final answer keys and results by visiting the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates are required to log in using their credentials. They will need to enter their application number along with the password to access and download the answer key or scorecard.

JEE Main Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the JEE Main 2025 result.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: The JEE Main 2025 result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View your score and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Save a copy of the scorecard for future use.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys and response sheets for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on April 11. Students can now raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the answer key by paying a fee for each question challenged. However, objections submitted without valid justification will not be accepted. Once all challenges are reviewed by subject experts, the final answer key will be released.

JEE Main Exams 2025: Date