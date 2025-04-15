TS TET June 2025 Registration Begins Today at tgtet.aptonline.in, Know How to Apply

Updated April 15th 2025, 10:21 IST
TS TET June 2025: The Telangana Department of School Education will begin the registration process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) June 2025 from today, 15th April. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.
The TS TET exam is scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 33, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts each day – the morning shift will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
To appear for paper 1 (for teachers of classes 1 to 5), candidates need to pass the intermediate or Class 12 examination with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST, BC and PH) and have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or equivalent.
For paper 2 (classes 6 to 8 teacher), they need a bachelor's degree (BA, BSc or BCom) with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST, BC and PH) along with BEd or BEd (Special Education) qualification.
