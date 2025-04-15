TS TET June 2025 Registration Begins Today at tgtet.aptonline.in, Know How to Apply

TS TET June 2025: The Telangana Department of School Education will begin the registration process for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) June 2025 from today, 15th April. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The TS TET exam is scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 33, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts each day – the morning shift will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

TS TET June 2025: Steps to Register

Visit the official website.

Click on the fee payment link and pay the application fee. Make sure to save a copy of the payment confirmation page for future reference.

Log in using your credentials and start filling out the application form.

Upload all the required documents as instructed.

Carefully review all the information you have entered.

Submit the form and download the final confirmation page for your records.

TS TET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To appear for paper 1 (for teachers of classes 1 to 5), candidates need to pass the intermediate or Class 12 examination with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST, BC and PH) and have a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or equivalent.