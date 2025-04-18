JEE Main Result 2025: NTA’s Response on Session 2 Result Date, Final Answer Key Today at 2 PM

NTA JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2025: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will announce the JEE Main Session 2 results on April 19, 2025. Students will be able to check their scores on the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The final answer key for JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the official JEE (Main) website today by 2 PM today, April 18, 2025.

What NTA Said About the Result Date?

Responding to concerns about the JEE answer key and results, the NTA posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the final answer key would be released by 2 PM today, and the results would be announced by April 19.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main Session 2 result by entering their application number and date of birth. Along with the result, the National Testing Agency will also release the list of toppers and other important exam-related details.

This exam is an essential step for aspiring engineers seeking admission to prestigious institutions such as the IITs, NITs, and IIITs. The result will determine students' eligibility for the next stages of counselling and the admission process.

The information bulletin stated that the JEE Main session 2 results were expected to be released by April 17. However, as of now, the result notification or the link to download the scorecard has not been made available.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Scorecard: How to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “JEE Main 2025 Result.”

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result 2025: Overall Merit List or Ranking

The NTA will also release the names of candidates who scored 100 percentiles (overall toppers), along with the names and scores of toppers by state, gender, and category.