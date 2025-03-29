JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Admit Card for April 2, 3 and 4 Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 admit card for Session 2 exams scheduled on April 2 to 4. Candidates appearing on these dates can check and download their admit cards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 schedule, the exams will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. Admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be issued soon.

NTA has revised the exam schedule for students whose JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam dates clashed with their Class 12 board exams. Candidates affected by this can check their new exam dates by logging into the official website.

Official Notice:

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Download’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must ensure that the QR code and barcode are visible on their JEE Main Session 2 admit card when downloading it.

It is important to carefully check all the details on the admit card. If there are any errors or difficulties in downloading it, candidates can contact NTA via the helpline numbers 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email jeemain@nta.nic.in for assistance.