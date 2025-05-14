JEECUP 2025 Admit Card Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Know How to Download | Image: File Photo

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, will release the JEECUP 2025 admit card today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Registered candidates can download the UP JEECUP 2025 admit card by logging in with their required details.

It is important to note that students will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. After downloading the UP Polytechnic admit card 2025, candidates should carefully check all the information printed on it to make sure everything is correct.

JEECUP Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says ‘JEECUP Admit Card’ and click on it.

Step 3: A login page will open in a new tab or window.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password in the required fields.

Step 5: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your JEECUP 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

About UP Polytechnic 2025 Exam:

The UP Polytechnic 2025 examination is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 28, 2025 and will be conducted in computer-based mode. This entrance test is held every year for admission to polytechnic courses offered by participating institutes across Uttar Pradesh.