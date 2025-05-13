Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2025 Tomorrow at 3 PM, Know How to Check On pseb.ac.in and DigiLocker

Punjab Board Class 12th Results 2025 Tomorrow at 3 PM, Know How to Check On pseb.ac.in and DigiLocker | Image: File Photo

PSEB Class 12th Result Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of the Class 12 board examinations on Wednesday, May 14, at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official website pseb.ac.in.

Students can check their 10th class PSEB Result 2025 and Class 12th result PSEB using their roll number.

After the online results are published, original marksheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be sent to the respective schools. Students should collect their official documents a few days after the result announcement.

PSEB 12th Board Result 2025: Rechecking/Revaluation

Students unsatisfied with their PSEB 12 result 2025 can apply for rechecking or evaluating their answer scripts in May 2025, the dates for which will be released after the announcement of the result. They can apply for the same through the official website of PSEB and download the revaluation form.

Punjab Board Class 12th Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Class 12th Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Punjab Board Class 12th Results 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: If you haven’t already, link your Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Education’ section and select ‘Punjab’ from the list.

Step 5: From the available options, choose ‘PSEB’.

Step 6: Enter your roll number to view your result.

Step 7: Your PSEB 10th or 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save your digital marksheet for future use.

About Punjab Board Class 12th Exam 2025: