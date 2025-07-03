JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Here's How to Check

JEECUP Round 1 Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is set to release the JEECUP Round 1 seat allotment result 2025 on July 3, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check their allotment status by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

After the seat allotment, candidates can choose the Freeze or Float option between July 4 and 6, 2025. During this time, they must also pay the counselling and security fees to move forward with the admission process.

Document verification will be conducted at designated district help centres from July 4 to 7, 2025. Candidates who wish to withdraw their allotted seat from Round 1 may do so on July 8, 2025.

JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Your Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

About UPJEE Polytechnic Exam 2025:

UPJEE (Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance examination held for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.