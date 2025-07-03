TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Here

TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination – Group IV. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

As per the official notice, candidates must log in through the One-Time Registration (OTR) dashboard using their Application Number and Date of Birth to view and download their hall tickets.

TNPSC Group IV Exam 2025: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts, including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and others.

In all, there are 25 different types of posts available. These include 215 vacancies for Village Administrative Officers, 1,621 for Junior Assistants (Non-Security), 239 for Junior Revenue Inspectors, and 1,099 for Typists. Other roles such as Steno-Typist (Grade III), Forest Guard, and several more are also part of the recruitment.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Exam Dashboard, then select Group IV Services.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the next page – here, go to the OTR Dashboard.

Step 4: Log in using your registered credentials and submit the details.

Step 5: Your TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

About TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025:

The preliminary examination for Group IV posts is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2025. The written test will have a total of 200 multiple-choice questions and must be completed within three hours.