JEECUP Answer Key 2025 to Be Out Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UP-Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2025 today, June 13. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To view the answer key, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEECUP Answer Key 2025”.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password, or date of birth.

Step 4: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: Objection

Candidates who notice any mistakes in the provisional answer key can raise objections. The objection facility will be available on the same official website.

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Choose the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Upload valid proof or a suitable explanation for each objection.

Step 5: Pay the objection fee of Rs 100 for every question you challenge (this fee is non-refundable).