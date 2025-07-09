JEECUP Counselling 2025: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Apply Now

Updated 9 July 2025 at 15:28 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the Round 2 choice filling process from today, July 9, 2025. Eligible candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Candidates must complete their choice filling and lock their preferences for desired courses and colleges within the given time. Seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s rank, category, and availability of seats. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 12, 2025, and candidates can check their results using their application number and password.
Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling’ link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.
Step 4: Select your preferred college and course from the list.
Step 5: Lock your choices and submit the form.
Here are some of the leading institutes taking part in the JEECUP 2025 seat allotment process:
To confirm their admission, candidates are required to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000 and a counselling fee of Rs 250. The payment must be made online between July 13 and 15, 2025, after the seat has been allotted.
Once the payment is done, candidates must report to their allotted district help centre for document verification, which will be held from July 14 to 16, 2025.
Published 9 July 2025 at 15:26 IST