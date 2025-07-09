JEECUP Counselling 2025: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Apply Now | Image: File Photo

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the Round 2 choice filling process from today, July 9, 2025. Eligible candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates must complete their choice filling and lock their preferences for desired courses and colleges within the given time. Seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s rank, category, and availability of seats. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 12, 2025, and candidates can check their results using their application number and password.

JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Select your preferred college and course from the list.

Step 5: Lock your choices and submit the form.

JEECUP Seat Allotment 2025: Top Participating Institutes

Here are some of the leading institutes taking part in the JEECUP 2025 seat allotment process:

A.D.R.S. Institute of Technology and Management, Aligarh

Adarsh Polytechnic, Ghazipur

Ambalika Institute of Management and Technology, Lucknow

Aeronautical Training Institute, Lucknow

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Acceptance Fees

To confirm their admission, candidates are required to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3,000 and a counselling fee of Rs 250. The payment must be made online between July 13 and 15, 2025, after the seat has been allotted.