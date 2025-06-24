JEECUP Result 2025 Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

JEECUP Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has officially announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2025 today, 23rd June. Candidates who appeared for this state-level entrance exam can now download their rank cards from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates must use their login credentials, including the application number and password.

The results announced today are based on the final answer key. Only those candidates who have scored marks equal to or above the specified cut-off are considered qualified and eligible to take part in the next stage of the online counselling process.

JEECUP Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the UPJEE Polytechnic Rank Card 2025.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your UPJEE Rank Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the rank card and print it out for future reference.

JEECUP Result 2025: Details to Check

Candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned on the JEECUP result PDF. If there is any error, they must contact the concerned authorities without delay to prevent any issues later.

The result will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

Photograph

Enrolment number

Gender

Date of birth

Group appeared for

Total marks obtained

Category-wise State Rank

Qualifying status

About JEECUP 2025:

The JEECUP entrance exam was held from June 5 to 13, 2025. UPJEE (P) is a state-level test for students who wish to take admission in government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh.