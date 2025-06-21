JEECUP Result 2025 Likely Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Date and Time Here | Image: File Photo

JEECUP Result 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEE) 2025 results today, June 21, 2025, as per the official exam schedule. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results online by entering their application number and date of birth. The result will show their marks, rank, and qualification status for the next stage, which includes counselling and seat allotment.

JEECUP Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘UPJEE 2025 Results’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your JEECUP 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future reference.

JEECUP 2025 Scorecard:

The JEECUP 2025 scorecard serves as an official record of a candidate’s performance in the entrance examination. It includes essential personal details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, roll number, and the group they appeared for.

The scorecard also shows the total marks secured by the candidate. If the exam was conducted in different shifts, the marks are adjusted through a normalisation process to maintain fairness.

Additionally, the scorecard lists both the overall state rank and the category-wise rank, which are important for participation in the counselling process and securing a seat in the preferred course or institution.

About JEECUP 2025:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, conducts JEECUP for students aspiring to join diploma courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other fields offered by polytechnic institutes across the state.