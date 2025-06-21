UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025 Declared on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 Prelims result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The IES 2025 Prelims result PDF includes the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam and are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025’.

Step 3: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: All candidates whose names appear in the list have qualified for the UPSC ESE Mains 2025, which is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2025. However, their candidature remains provisional and is subject to meeting all the eligibility criteria as specified. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the examination rules and guidelines.

UPSC ESE Result 2025: Cut-off

The marks and cut-off scores for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 will be uploaded on the UPSC website only after the entire selection process is completed. This includes the declaration of the final result, which will be announced after the Personality Test has been conducted.

About UPSC ESE Exam 2025: