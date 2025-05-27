JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, Where and How to Check

Updated May 27th 2025, 10:37 IST
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM through a press conference. Once released, students can check their JAC Class 10 Result 2025 on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The State Education Minister, along with board officials, will release the results and share important details such as the overall and gender-wise pass percentages, the list of top-performing districts, the names of toppers, and other key statistics.
Step 1: Go to the official JAC result website at jacresults.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025’.
Step 3: The JAC Class 10 result login page will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and roll code in the given fields.
Step 5: Click on the submit button.
Step 6: Your Class 10 JAC Board Result 2025 will be shown on the screen.
Step 7: Download and save the result to your device.
Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.
Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type the message in the following format: RESULT JAC10 [Roll Code] [Roll Number] (Make sure to leave a space between each part)
Step 3: Send this message to 56263.
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: If you haven’t already registered, click on the registration link and complete the Aadhaar verification process.
Step 3: Once logged in, go to the Jharkhand Board results section.
Step 4: Enter the required details, such as your JAC Class 10 roll number or any other necessary information.
Step 5: Your JAC 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
To pass the JAC Class 10 examination, students must score at least 33% overall. The board also offers grace marks to help students who are just short of the passing criteria. If a student is failing in one subject, they may receive up to 5% grace marks. In case a student is failing in two subjects, the board may award up to 3% grace marks in each of those subjects.
Published May 27th 2025, 10:37 IST