JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, Where and How to Check | Image: Unsplash

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM through a press conference. Once released, students can check their JAC Class 10 Result 2025 on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The State Education Minister, along with board officials, will release the results and share important details such as the overall and gender-wise pass percentages, the list of top-performing districts, the names of toppers, and other key statistics.

JAC 10th Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JAC result website at jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025’.

Step 3: The JAC Class 10 result login page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and roll code in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your Class 10 JAC Board Result 2025 will be shown on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the result to your device.

Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

JAC 10th result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the following format: RESULT JAC10 [Roll Code] [Roll Number] (Make sure to leave a space between each part)

Step 3: Send this message to 56263.

JAC 10th Board Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: If you haven’t already registered, click on the registration link and complete the Aadhaar verification process.

Step 3: Once logged in, go to the Jharkhand Board results section.

Step 4: Enter the required details, such as your JAC Class 10 roll number or any other necessary information.

Step 5: Your JAC 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

JAC 10th Board Result 2025: Passing Criteria