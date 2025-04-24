Rajasthan Board Result 2025: RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Soon, When and Where to Check

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to check their results via SMS. Before declaring the results, the Rajasthan Board will officially announce the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result Date and Time for 2025. The Board Chairman will release the RBSE Class 10 and 12 results during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters.

Once the RBSE Class 10 results are declared, students can collect their original Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets from their respective schools.

Rajasthan Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 result, as applicable.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required details, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Board Exam 2025: Date

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, conducted the Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from March 6 to April 7, 2025. These exams were held in offline mode across all 50 districts, during the morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.