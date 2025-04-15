JKCET 2025 Answer Key Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

JKCET 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the answer key for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025, conducted for admission to engineering courses. Candidates who appeared for the JKCET 2025 exam can download the answer key from the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

No login credentials are needed to access the JKCET 2025 answer key PDF. The answer key includes the correct answers for all four question booklet series – A, B, C, and D. Each series contains a total of 180 questions along with their respective answers.

JKCET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “JKCET 2025 Answer Key” on the homepage or in the latest updates section.

Step 3: Once you find it, click to open the answer key.

Step 4: The answer key will open on your screen as a PDF file.

Step 5: Click the download button to save the answer key to your device.

Step 6: You can also take a printout if you prefer to check it offline.

JKCET 2025: Answer Key Objection

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any answer in the question booklet can submit a written complaint using the prescribed format available on the official BOPEE website. The complaint must be supported by documentary proof from standard textbooks. All objections should be submitted within the specified timeframe to the BOPEE office in either Jammu or Srinagar.