JKCET Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out on April 7 at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Details

JKCET Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out on April 7 | Image: File Photo

JKCET 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will release the admit card for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 on April 7, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their JKCET 2025 admit card from the official website at jkbopee.gov.in.

To download the JKCET 2025 admit card, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth. The exam is scheduled to take place on April 12, 2025, and will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Official Notice:

JKCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the JKCET 2025 admit card.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7: Download and print the admit card and keep it safe until the seat allotment or admission process is complete.

Note: Candidates must carry their JKCET 2025 admit card along with a valid identity proof when reporting to the exam centre. Without the admit card, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted under any circumstances.

About JKCET 2025 Exam: