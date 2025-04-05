KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2025 Answer Key Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued the subject-wise answer key for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, 2025, today, April 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2025 through the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students can download the Karnataka SSLC answer keys for all subjects without needing any login credentials. This answer key will help them get an idea of their expected scores in the exams held from March 21 to April 4, 2025.

Official Notice:

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link titled "2025 SSLC Examination-1 Key Answers and Objection Submission" in the latest news section and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and press the ‘View’ button to continue.

Step 4: The SSLC 2025 answer key will be shown on your screen.

Step 5: Select the question(s) you want to challenge.

Step 6: Upload valid documents to support your objection.

Step 7: Submit the form and make sure to save or print a copy for your records.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 2025: Answer Key Objection Facility

Students who are not satisfied with the Karnataka SSLC 2025 answer key can raise objections, if needed, through the official website. The deadline to submit objections is April 6, 2025, by 5:30 PM. To submit their objections, students must enter their registration number on the portal.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Date