JKCET Admit Card 2025 Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct link to Download

JKCET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the JKCET 2025 admit card today, April 7, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) can now download their admit card from the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.

To download the JKCET 2025 admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof when reporting to the examination centre. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.

JKCET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘JKCET 2025 Admit Card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Carefully review all the information mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7: Download and print the admit card and keep it safe until the seat allotment or admission process is completed.

JKCET Exam 2025: Date