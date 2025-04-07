JKCET Admit Card 2025 Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Direct link to Download

Updated April 7th 2025, 11:17 IST
JKCET Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the JKCET 2025 admit card today, April 7, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) can now download their admit card from the official website: jkbopee.gov.in.
To download the JKCET 2025 admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof when reporting to the examination centre. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.
Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbopee.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘JKCET 2025 Admit Card’ on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the given fields.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen in PDF format.
Step 6: Carefully review all the information mentioned on the admit card.
Step 7: Download and print the admit card and keep it safe until the seat allotment or admission process is completed.
The JKCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 12th April 2025, in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Conducted by JKBOPEE, the exam will take place in offline mode at various centres across Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates are advised to keep track of all important dates to avoid missing any crucial updates or events related to the examination.
