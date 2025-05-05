JKSET Admit Card 2025 OUT at jujkset.in, Direct Link to Download Here

JKSET Admit Card 2025: The University of Jammu has released the State Eligibility Test exam schedule (JKSET/LASET) 2024-25 admit card today, May 5. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at jujkset.in.

To access the download link, applicants need to log in using either their Application Number and Roll Number, or their Payment Transaction Reference Number, along with their Mobile Number.

Candidates must carry both the admit card and a valid ID to enter the examination centre. It is strongly recommended to download the admit card well in advance to avoid any last-minute difficulties.

JKSET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.jujkset.in.

Step 2:On the homepage, select the link that says, “Download Admit Cards for the JKSET/LASET 2024-25 Examination”.

Step 3:Enter your login credentials.

Step 4:Click on the button labelled “Click Here to Get Admit Card”.

Step 5:Your JKSET 2025 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6:Download and print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

JKSET 2025 Exam Date:

The JKSET 2025 examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The exam will be held in two sessions across different centres. Paper I is scheduled from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by Paper II from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.