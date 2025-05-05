SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 1 Result OUT: Check Rank, Scorecard & Login Link at srmist.edu.in, Direct Link to Check

SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 1 Result Declared: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the results for Phase 1 of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2025. Candidates can check their Phase 1 results on the official website, srmist.edu.in.

To download the SRMJEEE 2025 results, candidates will need to log in using their ID and password. The scorecard will contain key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, application number, and rank.

SRMJEEE Phase 1 Counselling 2025:

Additionally, the SRMJEEE Phase 1 counselling details have been released. Online choice filling for counselling will be open from May 7 to May 9, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified for the SRMJEEE 2025 exam will be eligible to participate in the SRMJEEE counselling process 2025.

SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: srmist.edu.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the “SRM Exam Results” link.

Step 3: Enter your SRM login details.

Step 4: Hit the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your SRMJEEE 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and save or print it for future reference.