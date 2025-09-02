Updated 2 September 2025 at 13:47 IST
JKSET Admit Card 2025 Out at jujkset.in, Know How to Download
The University of Jammu released the JKSET 2025 admit card for the September 7 exam. Candidates can download it from the official website to check exam centre details. Check details here.
JKSET Admit Card 2025: The University of Jammu has officially released the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2025 admit card. Candidates who are taking the exam, which is scheduled for September 7, 2025, can now download their admit cards from the official website at jujkset.in.
Candidates who are taking the test can download their admit cards by logging in with their required details. It is essential to bring a printed copy of the JK SET admit card to the examination centre. The name and address of your designated test centre will be listed on the admit card.
Official Notice:
JKSET Admit Card 2025: How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website at jujkset.in.
Step 2: Go to the JKSET section and click on the link for admit cards.
Step 3: Log in using either your Application Number and Roll Number, or your Payment Reference Number and Mobile Number.
Step 4: Click on “Get Admit Card,” download the PDF, and print a clear copy to take with you to the exam centre.
About JKSET Exam 2025:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2025 will be held on September 7 by the University of Jammu. The purpose of this exam is to determine who is eligible for Assistant Professor roles in universities and colleges throughout Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The JKSET 2025 is an offline exam covering 41 subjects, and it will be held in two shifts on September 7, across centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh. The first shift, for Paper I, is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, while the second shift, for Paper II, will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
