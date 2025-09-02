JKSET Admit Card 2025 Out at jujkset.in, Know How to Download

JKSET Admit Card 2025: The University of Jammu has officially released the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2025 admit card. Candidates who are taking the exam, which is scheduled for September 7, 2025, can now download their admit cards from the official website at jujkset.in.

Candidates who are taking the test can download their admit cards by logging in with their required details. It is essential to bring a printed copy of the JK SET admit card to the examination centre. The name and address of your designated test centre will be listed on the admit card.

Official Notice:

JKSET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at jujkset.in.

Step 2: Go to the JKSET section and click on the link for admit cards.

Step 3: Log in using either your Application Number and Roll Number, or your Payment Reference Number and Mobile Number.

Step 4: Click on “Get Admit Card,” download the PDF, and print a clear copy to take with you to the exam centre.

About JKSET Exam 2025:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) 2025 will be held on September 7 by the University of Jammu. The purpose of this exam is to determine who is eligible for Assistant Professor roles in universities and colleges throughout Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.