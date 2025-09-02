Updated 2 September 2025 at 11:30 IST
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here’s How to Download
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the CHSL 2025 exam, which will recruit for 3,131 LDC, JSA, and DEO vacancies. Candidates can download them from ssc.gov.in using their registration details.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 examination. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications will be able to download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Candidates who have successfully applied online for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their registration information.
The exam city, date, and shift timings will be announced in the city intimation slips, which are expected to be available in the fourth week of August 2025.
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: How to Download
Step 1: Go to the official website at www.ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the "Admit Cards" tab.
Step 3: Select the link that says, "Download E-Admit Card of CHSL (10+2) Examination 2025".
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and your Date of Birth to log in.
Step 5: Your admit card will appear. You can then download and print it for your records.
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Details to Check
Please carefully check the following essential details on your SSC CHSL 2025 admit card:
- Your name, photograph, and signature
- Your roll number and category
- The date and time of your exam
- The reporting time and the address of the examination centre
- Important instructions for the day of the exam
About SSC CHSL 2025: Recruitment
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting its Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination for 2025 to recruit candidates for 3,131 vacancies. These roles, which include Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO), are for various ministries, departments, and organisations within the Indian government. The SSC CHSL exam is held every year to fill these positions.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 11:30 IST