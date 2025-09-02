SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here’s How to Download

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: Pixabay

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 examination. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications will be able to download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who have successfully applied online for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) exam will be able to download their hall tickets using their registration information.

The exam city, date, and shift timings will be announced in the city intimation slips, which are expected to be available in the fourth week of August 2025.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the "Admit Cards" tab.

Step 3: Select the link that says, "Download E-Admit Card of CHSL (10+2) Examination 2025".

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and your Date of Birth to log in.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear. You can then download and print it for your records.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Details to Check

Please carefully check the following essential details on your SSC CHSL 2025 admit card:

Your name, photograph, and signature

Your roll number and category

The date and time of your exam

The reporting time and the address of the examination centre

Important instructions for the day of the exam

About SSC CHSL 2025: Recruitment