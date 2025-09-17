Updated 17 September 2025 at 12:59 IST
Dussehra to Chhath: Full List of School Holidays in October 2025 Across India
From Dussehra to Chhath Puja, schools across India will remain closed on several days in October 2025. Check the complete region-wise holiday list for students and parents.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
School Holiday List in October 2025: October is often referred to as the "month of celebrations," and this year's no exception. Kids and adults alike look forward to this time of year, especially with so many holidays, including four Sundays, which means schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on multiple days. This break is eagerly anticipated by students, who get to enjoy a string of days off alongside the excitement of the festivities.
October brings several holidays, including around eight major festivals and national days, as well as four Sundays. This could lead to a total of 12-14 days off for schools, colleges, and government offices. However, it's worth noting that not all holidays are observed everywhere, as some are specific to certain states or cities.
For the precise information on school holidays, students should consult their schools.
List of School Holidays in October 2025:
- October 1 – Dussehra (Mahanavami)
- October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami
- October 7 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
- October 10 – Karva Chauth (women's holiday)
- October 13 – Ahoi Ashtami
- October 20 – Narak Chaturdashi
- October 21 – Diwali
- October 22 – Govardhan Puja
- October 23 – Bhaiya Dooj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti
- October 27 – Halashashthi (Lalai Chhath)
- October 28 – Chhath Puja
To help you stay organised, whether you're getting ready for mid-term exams, planning a family trip, or simply keeping track of important cultural and religious events, we've put together a clear list of school holidays for October 2025. This calendar includes both national and regional holidays.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 12:59 IST