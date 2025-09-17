Dussehra to Chhath: Full List of School Holidays in October 2025 Across India

School Holiday List in October 2025: October is often referred to as the "month of celebrations," and this year's no exception. Kids and adults alike look forward to this time of year, especially with so many holidays, including four Sundays, which means schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on multiple days. This break is eagerly anticipated by students, who get to enjoy a string of days off alongside the excitement of the festivities.

October brings several holidays, including around eight major festivals and national days, as well as four Sundays. This could lead to a total of 12-14 days off for schools, colleges, and government offices. However, it's worth noting that not all holidays are observed everywhere, as some are specific to certain states or cities.

For the precise information on school holidays, students should consult their schools.

List of School Holidays in October 2025:

October 1 – Dussehra (Mahanavami)

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami

October 7 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 10 – Karva Chauth (women's holiday)

October 13 – Ahoi Ashtami

October 20 – Narak Chaturdashi

October 21 – Diwali

October 22 – Govardhan Puja

October 23 – Bhaiya Dooj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

October 27 – Halashashthi (Lalai Chhath)

October 28 – Chhath Puja