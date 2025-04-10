KEAM Admit Card 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala , is set to release the KEAM 2025 admit card today, 10 April. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

To download the KEAM 2025, admit card, candidates need their login details, including the application number and password. It is important to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid photo ID as mentioned in the instructions. Candidates must also bring a transparent ballpoint pen for marking their answers.

KEAM 2025 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "KEAM Admit Card 2025."

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details, including your application number and password.

Step 4: Once you've filled in the information, click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be shown on the screen. Check all the details carefully to make sure everything is correct.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout. Keep it safe and carry it to the exam centre.

About KEAM 2025 Exam: Schedule

About KEAM 2025 Exam:

The KEAM 2025 exam will be held over five days, from 24 to 28 April 2025, with one session each day from 2 PM to 5 PM. The Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exams will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, with multiple-choice questions. Each question will have five options, but only one correct answer.

For the Engineering exam, candidates will have 180 minutes to answer a total of 150 questions—75 from Mathematics, 45 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry.