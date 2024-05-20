Advertisement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) today, May 20. The application process for AFCAT 2024 will commence on May 30. Candidates interested in AFCAT 2024 can submit their applications through the official websites, careerindianairforce.cdac.in and afcat.cdac.in.

Applicants have until June 28 to complete their registration for the AFCAT 2024 exam via the official website. The AFCAT notification PDF encompasses crucial information such as vacancy details, examination dates, admit card release date, eligibility criteria, and other pertinent particulars.

Advertisement

Notably, candidates applying under the NCC Special Entry category will be exempted from the written test and will proceed directly to the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) stage. The selection process for AFCAT 2024 comprises three stages:

Stage-1: Written Exam Stage-2: Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Stage-3: Final Merit List

Advertisement

Candidates opting for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch must undertake both the AFCAT and the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT).

The AFCAT 2024 exam pattern entails four sections: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test, spanning a duration of two hours. The exam consists of 100 questions, totaling 300 marks. Additionally, the EKT exam extends for 45 minutes, covering topics in Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical & Electronics, with 50 questions and a maximum of 150 marks.

Advertisement

Education Qualification:

Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Non-technical): Candidates must have attained a minimum of 50% marks in both physics and mathematics at the 10+2 level, along with a three-year graduation degree or a BE/BTech degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognized university.

Ground Duty (Technical): For Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) (AE(L)), candidates must have secured at least 60% marks in physics and mathematics at the 10+2 level, along with a degree in engineering or technology from a recognized university.

Age Limit (as on 01/01/2025):

Flying Branch: Between 20 to 24 years (Candidates must have been born between 02/01/2001 to 01/01/2005).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): Between 20 to 26 years (Candidates must have been born between 02/01/1999 to 01/01/2005).

Marital Status: Candidates must be unmarried at the commencement of the course, and marriage during training is not permitted.

Nationality: Candidates must be citizens of India as per the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955.

Advertisement