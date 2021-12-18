AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment: Apply For 118 Posts; Check Eligibility, Age Limit

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raebareli is recruiting candidates for faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - aiimsrbl.edu.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 118 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the recruitment notification, the initial period of deputation will be 03 years, which is further extendable up to 05 years, for a total of 07 years allowed on a deputation basis as per DOPT OM.

Posts Number of vacancies Professor 29 Posts Additional Professor 23 Posts Associate Professor: 25 Posts Assistant Professor 41 Posts

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment: Criteria for Eligibility | Age Limit | Official Notice

Professor/Additional Professor - upper age limit 58 years

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: - upper age limit - 50 years old

The eligibility criteria for the various posts are different. It is recommended that candidates click on the official notice to check the eligibility criteria before applying.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment: Here's How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates must download the application form from the official website.

After downloading the application form, candidates need to fill it out and send it along with other necessary documents to the mentioned address.

Candidates must send the application form to this address: Senior Administrative Officer Recruitment Cell, 1st floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS, Munshiganj, Dalmau Road, Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Pin 229405 through speed post/registered post/courier.



