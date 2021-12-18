Last Updated:

AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment: Apply For 118 Posts; Check Eligibility, Age Limit

AIIMS Raebareli is recruiting candidates for faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - aiimsrbl.edu.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
AIIMS

Image: Unsplash


AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raebareli is recruiting candidates for faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - aiimsrbl.edu.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 118 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the recruitment notification, the initial period of deputation will be 03 years, which is further extendable up to 05 years, for a total of 07 years allowed on a deputation basis as per DOPT OM.

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Professor
  • 29 Posts
  • Additional Professor
  • 23 Posts
  • Associate Professor:
  • 25 Posts
  • Assistant Professor
  • 41 Posts

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment: Criteria for Eligibility | Age Limit | Official Notice

  • Professor/Additional Professor - upper age limit 58 years
  • Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: - upper age limit - 50 years old
  • The eligibility criteria for the various posts are different. It is recommended that candidates click on the official notice to check the eligibility criteria before applying.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment: Here's How to Apply 

  • To apply for the posts, candidates must download the application form from the official website.
  • After downloading the application form, candidates need to fill it out and send it along with other necessary documents to the mentioned address.
  • Candidates must send the application form to this address: Senior Administrative Officer Recruitment Cell, 1st floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS, Munshiganj, Dalmau Road, Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Pin 229405 through speed post/registered post/courier.
     

Image: Unsplash

READ | SSC exam calendar 2021-22 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check
READ | AISSEE 2022 advanced intimation slip with exam city details out; here's all about it
READ | Maharashtra TET 2020: Education Minister assures legal action in exam paper leak case
READ | UPPCL Result 2021 for Junior Engineer Electrical post released; here's how to check
Tags: AIIMS, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND