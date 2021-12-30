Andhra Pradesh: APPSC Begins Recruitment For 730 Positions; Here's How To Apply

APPSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is recruiting candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Computer Assistant in the Revenue Department and Executive Officer (Grade III) in the Endowment Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application forms is 19 January.

According to the official notification issued by the Commission, "Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant for a total of 670 vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.16,400/- to 49,870/- from candidates within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on 01.07.2021," the job notification reads.

APPSC Junior Assistant | Official Notice

"Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in the A.P. Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry Forward + 47 Fresh) on the scale of pay of Rs.16,400/-to 49,870/-from candidates within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on 01.07.2021. Candidates who profess Hindu religion only are eligible to apply for the Executive Officer Grade-III, "APPSC has said in another notification.

APPSC Junior Assistant: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates who want to apply for the post shall log in to the Commission’s website with their registered OTPR number.

Step 2: Then click on the option that reads, "Online Application Submission."

Step 3: Fill the application form.

Step 4: After filling out the application form, candidates need to pay the application fees.

Step 5: Take a printout of the form for future use.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image